SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Price Down 7.7%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s stock price was down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 47,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,162,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

About SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

