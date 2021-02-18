Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) shares were down 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.43. Approximately 41,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,234,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SURF shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $378.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61.

In related news, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $30,770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,722,405 shares of company stock worth $31,036,685 over the last three months. 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,448,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 986,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Surface Oncology by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 661,807 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Surface Oncology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 147,309 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

