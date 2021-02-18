Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.35

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and traded as low as $2.35. Surge Components shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 10,850 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

Surge Components Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPRS)

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete components, such as semiconductor rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices. The company also provides audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches.

