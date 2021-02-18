sUSD (SUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $144.08 million and approximately $11.91 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001970 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00062164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.82 or 0.00827082 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00037501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00043624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.81 or 0.04913572 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016810 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.