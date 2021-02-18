SushiSwap (SUSHI) Market Capitalization Hits $1.93 Billion

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $455.41 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for about $15.19 or 0.00029760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00062247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $432.24 or 0.00846779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00034698 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00044227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.37 or 0.04988506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00052339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016899 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 195,902,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.