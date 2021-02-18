suterusu Price Up 86.8% This Week (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $36.26 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded 86.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00062832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.48 or 0.00848311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00035342 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00044559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.74 or 0.05054575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00052798 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00017138 BTC.

About suterusu

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,729,760,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

