SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SVMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $158,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 9,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $259,336.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 533,616 shares of company stock valued at $14,139,268. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Spectrum Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in SVMK by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. SVMK has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

