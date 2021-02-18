Swap (XWP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $400,666.05

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swap has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. Swap has a market capitalization of $400,666.05 and $2,012.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.80 or 0.00378292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00059393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00078484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00084693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00082375 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.43 or 0.00435249 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,481.16 or 0.85503696 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,501,072 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

