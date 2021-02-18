Swipe Trading Down 10% This Week (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $2.50 or 0.00004779 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $214.18 million and approximately $287.06 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.75 or 0.00873810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006934 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00046532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00026765 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,681.34 or 0.05129691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00045886 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00016264 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe (SXP) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

