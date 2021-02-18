Swiss National Bank Acquires 23,200 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 494,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of Seagen worth $86,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $158.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.52. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total value of $1,454,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,096,173. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

