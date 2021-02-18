Swiss National Bank Buys 181,700 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 181,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Etsy worth $80,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $66,075.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $27,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.80, for a total transaction of $801,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,963.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,346 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.59.

Shares of ETSY opened at $222.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $239.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 123.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.