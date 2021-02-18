Swiss National Bank Has $67.70 Million Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,279,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,198 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Invitation Homes worth $67,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

INVH opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

