Swiss National Bank Has $68.51 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,498,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,342,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of PG&E worth $68,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $797,542,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 299.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,656,000 after acquiring an additional 46,209,845 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in PG&E by 552.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 30,657,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,875,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in PG&E by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,835,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038,572 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in PG&E by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 31,522,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,587 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

NYSE:PCG opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.