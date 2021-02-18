Swiss National Bank Has $71.05 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of CDW worth $71,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,132,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $374,431,000 after acquiring an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CDW by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,303,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CDW by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,697,000 after acquiring an additional 61,276 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,651,000 after acquiring an additional 352,850 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,339,000 after acquiring an additional 157,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $157.86 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $158.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.50.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.44.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

