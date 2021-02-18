Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Xylem worth $69,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Xylem by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after buying an additional 148,159 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 808.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after buying an additional 227,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $98.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

