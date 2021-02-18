Swiss National Bank Sells 13,500 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Kansas City Southern worth $72,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $209.85 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $223.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.97 and a 200-day moving average of $192.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.