Swiss National Bank Sells 42,000 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Ventas worth $69,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $50.64 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

