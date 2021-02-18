Swiss National Bank Sells 57,300 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,145,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of FirstEnergy worth $65,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,895,000 after buying an additional 2,994,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,435,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,635,000 after buying an additional 696,379 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,828,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,592,000 after buying an additional 66,244 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,785,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,957,000 after buying an additional 363,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,598,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,599,000 after buying an additional 607,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

