Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,856 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Best Buy worth $87,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $118.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.67.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

