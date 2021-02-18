Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (SWP.TO) (TSE:SWP) Shares Down 2.8%

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (SWP.TO) (TSE:SWP) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.52 and last traded at C$3.52. Approximately 3,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.98. The stock has a market cap of C$31.96 million and a P/E ratio of 10.97.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (SWP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SWP)

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc operates as a green coffee decaffeinator in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters, as well as sells coffees through regional distributors.

