Switch Price Down 17.9% This Week (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. Switch has a total market cap of $467,963.86 and approximately $115,302.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Switch has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Switch alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00090904 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002209 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Switch Token Profile

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag . The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag

Switch Token Trading

Switch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.