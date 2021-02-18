SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading 171.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One SYNC Network token can now be purchased for $0.0995 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 171.1% against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $11.25 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.80 or 0.00540301 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005614 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00033407 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,509.73 or 0.02957671 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

SYNC Network Token Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 137,048,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,026,023 tokens. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

SYNC Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

