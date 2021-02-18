Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.09-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.125-5.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.22 billion.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.14.
NASDAQ SYNH opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average is $64.57.
Syneos Health Company Profile
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
