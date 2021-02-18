Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.09-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.125-5.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.22 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.14.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average is $64.57.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $38,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $197,826,608.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,315,453 shares of company stock worth $204,340,415. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

