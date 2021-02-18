Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $335.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $285.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.14.

SNPS opened at $283.76 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

