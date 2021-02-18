Synopsys’ (SNPS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $310.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $275.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.14.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $283.76 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $910,208.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

