Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $485.00

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 485 ($6.34) and last traded at GBX 467.20 ($6.10), with a volume of 2117025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 474 ($6.19).

SYNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 242 ($3.16) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 382 ($4.99).

The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 444.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 386.83.

In other news, insider Caroline Johnstone bought 11,136 shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, for a total transaction of £48,998.40 ($64,016.72).

About Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

