Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd.
The business’s 50 day moving average is A$3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.85.
Tabcorp Company Profile
