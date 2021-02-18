Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Sells $54,478.32 in Stock

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $54,478.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,006,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Meister also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Adam Meister sold 1,212 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $64,551.12.

On Thursday, February 11th, Adam Meister sold 3,976 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $241,542.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $198,850.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $159,080.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $148,978.42.

TLND stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.91. 187,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,055. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Talend S.A. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $63.43.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TLND shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

