Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Sells $64,551.12 in Stock

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $64,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,630,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Meister also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Adam Meister sold 988 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $54,478.32.

On Thursday, February 11th, Adam Meister sold 3,976 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $241,542.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $198,850.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $148,978.42.

Talend stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.91. The company had a trading volume of 187,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00. Talend S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.43.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Talend’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLND. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter worth $59,810,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Talend by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,642,000 after purchasing an additional 395,186 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Talend by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,052,000 after purchasing an additional 390,957 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Co. increased its stake in shares of Talend by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 555,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 160,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Talend by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 829,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,402,000 after purchasing an additional 126,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

