Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.47-1.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SKT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.17. 84,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,592,926. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.66 and a beta of 2.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.