Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) traded down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.94. 42,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,632,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tantech stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 175,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.49% of Tantech as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

