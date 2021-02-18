Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Targa Resources worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

TRGP stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $40.17. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

