Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.2% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Target by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.31. 117,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The company has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

