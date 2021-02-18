Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $669.97

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 669.97 ($8.75) and traded as high as GBX 749.60 ($9.79). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 748 ($9.77), with a volume of 1,054,637 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tate & Lyle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 706.67 ($9.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 689.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 669.97.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

