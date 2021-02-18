Tavistock Investments Plc (TAVI.L) (LON:TAVI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71

Shares of Tavistock Investments Plc (TAVI.L) (LON:TAVI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Tavistock Investments Plc (TAVI.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02), with a volume of 44,382 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of £11.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.

In other news, insider Oliver Charles Cooke acquired 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

