TDb Split Corp. (XTD.TO) (TSE:XTD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.80

TDb Split Corp. (XTD.TO) (TSE:XTD) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.80 and traded as high as C$4.44. TDb Split Corp. (XTD.TO) shares last traded at C$4.44, with a volume of 17,400 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.78.

In related news, Director S. Wayne Finch sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,000.

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

