Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.84

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.84 and traded as high as $4.05. Technical Communications shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 32,112 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $6.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.04.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Technical Communications had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Technical Communications stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.82% of Technical Communications at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Technical Communications Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides data, video, fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as CSD 3324 SE secure telephone, fax and data system; CSD 3324 SP telephone and fax system; DSD 72A-SP military bulk ciphering system; and DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations, land mobile radio applications, and for military applications.

