TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $8.21 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.56.
FTI opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10.
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.