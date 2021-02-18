TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $8.21 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.56.

FTI opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth $5,004,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,290,000 after buying an additional 2,058,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $1,198,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

