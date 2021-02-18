TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Downgraded to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports.

FTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.80 to $13.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $66,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

