TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Downgraded to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports.
FTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.80 to $13.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.
TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51.
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
