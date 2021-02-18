TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Trading Down 10.6%

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) traded down 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $6.97. 595,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 15,533,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oddo Bhf raised TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,671,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,908,000 after acquiring an additional 232,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,408,000 after purchasing an additional 818,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,626,000 after purchasing an additional 687,521 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,101,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,516,000 after purchasing an additional 446,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.