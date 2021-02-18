Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.45

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 303875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TECK. CIBC began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,275,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after buying an additional 2,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $29,040,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $21,783,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,829,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after buying an additional 1,180,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,914,000 after buying an additional 1,153,389 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

