Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.20

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$27.20 and last traded at C$27.07, with a volume of 1872640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.32.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.81.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$14.43 billion and a PE ratio of -6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.00.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.