Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.27.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $403.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $396.43 and a 200-day moving average of $375.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $414.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

