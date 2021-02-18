Teleflex (TFX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Teleflex to post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TFX opened at $403.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $396.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $414.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.27.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

