Tellor (TRB) Market Cap Hits $82.46 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $82.46 million and approximately $54.51 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for approximately $48.45 or 0.00094413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00062318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.84 or 0.00843453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00036567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007009 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00054564 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00043872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.47 or 0.04975804 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Tellor Profile

TRB is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,782,392 coins and its circulating supply is 1,701,905 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

