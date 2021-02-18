Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Down 4.5%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 406,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,796,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several analysts recently commented on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 33.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Tellurian by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

