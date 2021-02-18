Telos Achieves Market Capitalization of $73.65 Million (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Telos coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000524 BTC on exchanges. Telos has a market cap of $73.65 million and approximately $553,421.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Telos has traded 146.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Telos alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000125 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

Telos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.