Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $987.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to announce $987.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $923.70 million to $1.02 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $822.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,100 shares of company stock worth $11,069,269. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPX stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $34.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

