Tendies Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74.07 Million (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Tendies token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tendies has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Tendies has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $74.07 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.58 or 0.00375643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00060058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00079203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00084900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00082771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.97 or 0.00437858 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,983.20 or 0.86399428 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies’ total supply is 7,922,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,522,727 tokens. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

Buying and Selling Tendies

Tendies can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

