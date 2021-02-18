Tennant (TNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Tennant to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TNC opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46. Tennant has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $85.31.

In related news, Director David S. Wichmann sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $118,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,001.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $446,805.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,576,458.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,401 shares of company stock valued at $3,107,984. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

